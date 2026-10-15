In Bangkok, Thailand, Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Sarah Breeden said that banks must prepare independent recovery systems in case of successful artificial intelligence-enabled cyberattacks. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Independent system recovery

According to Breeden, financial institutions can no longer assume that their cyber defenses are impenetrable. She said that options for restoring key services across the entire financial system need to be considered.

This concerns so-called bare-metal systems — technical комплекxes entirely independent of a bank’s main IT infrastructure. They can be deployed if the institution’s core operating systems are compromised.

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AI as a risk to financial infrastructure

Breeden spoke at the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance in Bangkok on October 15. She also warned that the development of artificial intelligence has already reached a level at which the technology poses a systemic risk to global financial infrastructure.

In her assessment, the development of AI has increased the risks of larger-scale and more sophisticated cyberattacks. She stressed the importance of basic cyber hygiene and called the possibility of a systemically important bank or key infrastructure being paralyzed as a result of an attack one of the main causes for concern.

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