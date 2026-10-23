Global gold prices were falling on Friday and are heading for their worst weekly performance since June amid expectations that the US Federal Reserve may keep interest rates high for longer. As of 05:54 GMT, spot gold had declined by 0.1% to $4,021.04 per ounce and had lost 3.6% since the start of the week. Earlier in the session, the price reached its lowest level since July 20, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The $4,000-per-ounce level

US December gold futures fell by 0.6% to $4,035.50 per ounce. Monte Safieddine, head of market research at Capital.com, said speculators are trying to keep the price above the $4,000 mark. In his view, a sustained decline below this level would mean that the market is no longer pricing in monetary policy easing and instead expects persistent inflation, high bond yields, and a stronger dollar.

The market was also affected by rising oil prices after Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia, which heightened concerns about potential disruptions to energy supplies from the Middle East. Higher energy prices support expectations that the Fed will keep rates high for longer and increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which does not generate interest income.

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Expectations from the Fed

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve meeting on October 27–28 and the release next week of personal consumption expenditure data. This indicator is the US central bank's preferred inflation gauge within its 2% target.

Market participants largely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. At the same time, the probability of a rate hike in December is estimated at 76%. Among other precious metals, silver fell by 0.4% to $54.31 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $1,574.33 and palladium rose 0.3% to $1,056.49. All three metals are also heading for weekly declines.

HSBC analysts, in a research note on Thursday, lowered their average price forecasts for platinum and palladium for 2026, citing changing market fundamentals and investors unwinding positions.

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