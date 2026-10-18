In Nottingham, UK, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust sacked 15 NHS staff members over improper access to the medical records of victims of the 2023 attack. The Guardian reports.

Investigation findings

During an internal investigation, NUH also issued 15 final written warnings and two first written warnings. The review covered doctors, nurses, registered healthcare professionals and other staff. The families of those killed were informed of the latest investigation findings this week.

According to NUH medical director Manjit Shemar, there is no justification for accessing a patient's records without a proper reason. The trust said it would continue investigating cases of improper access, training staff on rules for handling medical information and introducing a system to detect potential data leaks.

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The Nottingham attack

In June 2023, Valdo Calocane killed two 19-year-old students, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and 65-year-old caretaker Ian Coates. He also attempted to kill three other people in the city.

In January 2024, a court ordered Calocane's indefinite hospitalisation after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and attempted murder. In May, NUH reported the dismissal of 11 staff members who had unlawfully accessed the victims' records.

Last month, NHS England chief Jim Mackey said staff suspected of improperly accessing patients' medical records would be immediately suspended from work and stripped of access to the health service's computer systems.

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