In the United States, about 60% of older women with high levels of frailty who survived invasive breast cancer did not use Medicare-covered home health care within a year. News-Medical reports on the findings of a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Study data

Scientists analyzed 347,953 “person-years of observation” involving 134,410 women aged 66 and older with invasive breast cancer. The sample included women two to ten years after diagnosis. The data covered 2017–2020.

The researchers used records from the Surveillance Epidemiology and End Results registry, Medicare enrollment data and program insurance claims, as well as assessments conducted by nurses and therapists at the start of home health care. Medicare Advantage participants were not included in the analysis.

The authors calculated a frailty index based on diagnoses and information about medical equipment in Medicare data. Signs of frailty included difficulties with bathing and dressing, walking problems, falls, memory impairment, incontinence, and exhaustion.

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Use of services

A high level of frailty was identified in approximately 7% of all participants. About 40% of women in this group used Medicare home health care during the year, compared with 11% among all study participants.

The study assessed whether services were used, rather than whether the women met the requirements to receive them. Traditional Medicare covers personal care at home only when it is associated with a need for skilled medical care and the person is unable to leave home. Therefore, those who primarily need help with bathing, dressing, and other daily activities may not qualify for such coverage.

Frailty after treatment

Women six to ten years after a cancer diagnosis were as frail as those for whom two to five years had passed. The study’s lead author, Xuanzi Shirley Qin, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, noted that this may indicate a greater impact of aging than of the consequences of cancer treatment. The authors also propose making frailty screening a routine part of follow-up medical care after treatment is completed.

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