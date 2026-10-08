In the US state of Georgia, researchers at Northwestern University analyzed data on 130,267 children born in 2017 and tracked the mortality of their fathers through 2022. During that time, 796 fathers died, and scientists classified about 60% of these deaths as potentially preventable, ScienceDaily reports. The study results were published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Causes of death

Among the causes of death, researchers identified 143 homicides, 142 cases of unintentional injuries, 102 suicides, and 93 overdose deaths. Natural causes of death were recorded in 296 cases. Unnatural causes were more common among younger fathers.

The scientists matched child birth records with death data for men listed on birth certificates. They also analyzed overall mortality rates and the socio-demographic characteristics of those who died. An unmarried paternal status and births paid for by Medicaid were associated with a higher risk of homicide. Among deceased fathers, older, non-Hispanic Black men, unmarried men, and rural residents were more common, as were fathers of children whose births were paid for by Medicaid.

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Mortality comparison

At the same time, among men aged 20 and older, fathers generally had lower mortality rates than men who were not fathers. In particular, among men aged 30–34 in Georgia, 120 deaths per 100,000 fathers were recorded, compared with 231 deaths per 100,000 men without children.

The researchers did not establish what explains this difference. They noted that the United States has mechanisms for detailed reviews of maternal deaths during the child’s first year of life, while there is no similar system for monitoring fathers’ mortality. A nationwide analysis is currently complicated by the fact that personal identifiers needed to match birth and death records are removed when state data are combined.

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