In Australia, 63% of people pay no out-of-pocket costs for all general practitioner care under the bulk-billing system. In 2024 and 2025, this figure stood at 56%, according to the annual report of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, The Guardian reports.

More doctors work under bulk-billing

The report, which is due to be released on Wednesday, is based on a survey of 2,766 general practitioners. Over the year, the share of respondents providing bulk-billed services to all patients more than doubled, from 12% to 26%.

Additional financial payments were introduced for practices that provide all eligible services under the bulk-billing system to all Medicare patients. Such clinics receive a 12.5% supplement, which is shared between the practice and the doctor.

At the same time, the share of patients who receive all GP care without out-of-pocket costs remains below the 2019 figure, when it stood at 70%.

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Affordability of medical care

The report also uses data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics. According to these figures, the share of the country's residents who delayed seeing a doctor because of the cost fell from 8.8% in 2023–2024 to 7.7% in 2024–2025.

College president Michael Wright said the results indicate that medical care has become more accessible. At the same time, health economist Luke Slawomirski cautioned that the survey covers about 7% of all general practitioners. According to him, the experiences reported by doctors should be distinguished from administrative data and patient outcome indicators.

Medicare administrative data show that 81% of GP consultations were paid for under the bulk-billing system in 2025–2026, compared with 78% a year earlier. This indicator differs from the college's data because Medicare measures the share of services rather than the share of patients.

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