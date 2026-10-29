In England, a survey of 24,132 students showed that 2.7% of respondents had used general-purpose artificial intelligence for mental health support during the previous year. Among AI users who answered a separate question, 63.2% said they would like to receive additional support, News-Medical reports.

How teenagers assessed AI

Researchers analyzed data from the OxWell Student Survey, conducted from February to May 2025, mainly in Oxfordshire and Liverpool. Participants under the age of 18 were included in the analysis, with an average age of 14.

A total of 662 teenagers reported using general-purpose AI or platforms based on large language models for mental health support. Among those who rated their experience, 55.9% described it as helpful, 31.4% as neither helpful nor unhelpful, and 12.8% as unhelpful. The indicator of a need for additional help reflects a subjective feeling of an unmet need and does not prove that support from AI was insufficient.

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AI was mostly used alongside other support

Most AI users also sought other types of mental health support: 92.1% reported receiving help from other sources, while 46.1% used formal services during the year. Only 52 participants used AI without any other support. Another 57 combined it with other online resources but had no offline support. Together, these two groups accounted for 16.5% of AI users.

The use of such platforms was recorded more often among transgender and gender-diverse teenagers, as well as among respondents with higher levels of depression and anxiety symptoms, experience of self-harm, frequent feelings of loneliness, food insecurity, or episodes of bullying. A greater need for additional support was also more often associated with higher levels of depression and anxiety, self-harm, and loneliness.

The authors noted that schools for the survey were selected non-randomly, and its participants mainly studied in Oxfordshire and Liverpool. Therefore, the results may not reflect the situation among all teenagers in England. The study also did not assess the clinical appropriateness, safety, or effectiveness of advice received from AI.

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