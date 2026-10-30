Researchers at Rutgers University and other institutions analyzed 260 online reviews of the insomnia drug lemborexant. As News-Medical reports, 70 review authors — about a quarter of the sample — had already stopped taking the medication or planned to do so.

Reviews published in 2020–2023 were examined by specialists from the Rutgers Institute for Brain Health, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of Sydney. The findings were published in the journal Sleep Medicine. Lemborexant, sold in the United States under the brand name Dayvigo, was approved in 2019 for the treatment of insomnia.

Side effects were mentioned more often by those who stopped taking it

Review authors who had stopped or intended to stop taking the drug were less likely to report benefits from it. At the same time, complaints about poor or interrupted sleep occurred in this group about as often as among other review authors. The most notable difference was mentions of side effects.

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Sleep paralysis was mentioned by 40% of people who had stopped or planned to stop taking lemborexant, compared with 15% among the remaining review authors. They also more often reported vivid dreams or nightmares and next-day drowsiness. Overall, about one-third of review authors reported a noticeable improvement in sleep, half reported a minor effect or no effect, and two-thirds mentioned at least one side effect.

Online reviews do not reflect the frequency of reactions among all patients

The researchers cautioned that online reviews cannot be used to determine the prevalence of these effects among everyone taking the drug: people with very positive or very negative experiences may be more likely to post reviews. In two main clinical trials of lemborexant, sleep paralysis was reported by fewer than 2 in 100 participants, while nightmares or unusual dreams were reported by 1–3 in 100.

The scientists suggest that vivid dreams and sleep paralysis may be related to the effect of orexin blockade on the dream sleep phase. Most review authors, including those who discontinued the drug, had taken it for less than a month. The researchers emphasized that prescribed treatment should be changed or stopped after consulting a doctor.

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