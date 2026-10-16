In the United States, about 80% of high school students had a moderate or low overall cardiovascular health score across five criteria. The results of an analysis of data from the 2025 national Youth Risk Behavior Survey were published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, News-Medical reports.

Survey results

Researchers analyzed data from 5,192 students out of 10,710 survey participants who had information for all five indicators. The average overall score was 65.3 out of 100, corresponding to the moderate category. A high overall score of 80 to 100 was received by 21% of students, while 61% had a moderate score and 18% a low score.

The assessment covered physical activity, diet, sleep, body mass index, and an indicator of nicotine exposure. The lowest average score was recorded for diet, at 39.3. Sleep and physical activity scores were moderate, at 59.1 and 62 respectively. The highest scores were for body mass index, at 85.4, and the nicotine exposure indicator, at 80.5. A higher body mass index score indicated a more favorable weight status, rather than greater body weight.

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Differences and limitations

Girls had lower overall scores and lower sleep and physical activity scores than boys, but a higher body mass index score. Students in grades 10–12 had lower overall scores than ninth graders; twelfth graders also had lower scores than tenth graders.

The highest average overall score was recorded among Asian students, while the lowest was among Black students. The share of school students with a high overall score was lower among girls, students in grades 10–12, and Hispanic and Black students compared with White, multiracial, and Middle Eastern or North African students.

The authors noted that the survey was based on students' self-reports and did not include measurements of blood pressure, glucose levels, or blood lipids. About 52% of participants were excluded from the analysis because of incomplete data related to missing responses, invalid responses, and differences in the method of administering the questionnaire. Therefore, the assessment based on five indicators should not be interpreted as a complete clinical assessment of cardiovascular health.

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