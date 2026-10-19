In the United States, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) issued a scientific statement on individualized physical activity prescriptions for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. As News-Medical reports, the greatest absolute reduction in cardiovascular risk is associated even with a moderate increase in activity among people who previously did not exercise.

How much activity is recommended

For healthy adults and people with stable chronic cardiovascular disease, the ACC recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week. Additional benefits are generally possible by increasing this amount to approximately 300 and 150 minutes, respectively.

In a meta-analysis cited by the statement, about 7,000 steps per day were associated with a 47% lower risk of death from all causes and cardiovascular causes compared with 2,000 steps. The authors also recommend combining aerobic exercise with strength training at least twice a week. Such training may help preserve muscle mass, improve insulin sensitivity, and lower blood pressure.

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Recommendations for patients

For older people with frailty syndrome, specialists suggest initially focusing on strength, balance, mobility, and flexibility, and then gradually moving on to endurance exercises. For patients with coronary heart disease after certain cardiac events or procedures, the ACC confirmed cardiac rehabilitation as a first-line approach when indicated.

Routine maximal exercise testing is not needed for most people without symptoms or with a stable clinical condition, the authors noted. At the same time, people with unstable heart conditions or certain cardiomyopathies may need an assessment by a relevant specialist or temporary restrictions on physical activity. The statement also emphasized that exercise during the week does not fully offset the cardiovascular risks associated with prolonged sitting.

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