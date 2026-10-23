ADA acknowledges rule ambiguity after expelling five members — STAT News

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) said that before expelling five of its members from a scientific session in New Orleans, United States, on June 5, it had cited a written threat of protest and disruption. At the same time, the organization acknowledged that its code of conduct did not explicitly prohibit distributing materials inside the convention center.

Review of the incident

ADA released a statement on the long-awaited review of the incident on Friday. This came three days after the association announced, without explanation, the departure of its chief medical and scientific officer, Rita Kalyani. As STAT News reports, the new explanation provides additional circumstances surrounding the expulsions and departs from the association’s previous explanations of the event rules.

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Response from association members

Following the incident, ADA published two explanations, one apology, a summary of the review of events, and a notice of a further investigation. Association members protested through petitions and a boycott involving 1,100 people. Its leading journal stopped accepting manuscripts and reviewing grant applications, while fundraising and educational events came to a halt.

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