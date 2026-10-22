Adjuvants boosted needle-free mRNA vaccine in mice — News-Medical

Researchers at Rutgers University in the United States and Japanese institutions tested a needle-free method of administering mRNA vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A virus in mice. As News-Medical reports, the method combines a high-pressure liquid jet that delivers mRNA into the skin and two adjuvants — substances that enhance the immune response.

Combination of two adjuvants

Unlike existing mRNA vaccines, this approach used non-encapsulated, or “naked,” mRNA without lipid particles. The skin contains many immune cells, but previous experiments with needle-free mRNA delivery produced a weak immune response.

Using the adjuvants separately did not produce significant improvement, and some of them weakened part of the immune response. However, a combination of aluminum phosphate and short CpG DNA molecules enhanced both antibody production and the cellular immune response. The researchers linked this effect to immune signals activated in the skin and nearby lymph nodes.

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Results after three doses

After three vaccine doses, infectious virus in lung samples from mice subsequently infected with SARS-CoV-2 or influenza A virus was below the detection limit. In the COVID-19 experiment, the level of viral RNA in the lungs was approximately 24 times lower than after vaccination without adjuvants.

All mice in the groups that received the influenza vaccine survived, so no additional benefit of the adjuvant combination for survival was established in this experiment. In separate experiments, the new approach also caused less local and systemic inflammation than laboratory mRNA vaccines based on lipid particles.

The authors noted that the method still needs to be tested in larger animals and that appropriate doses must be determined before possible clinical trials involving people.

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