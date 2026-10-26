In the United Kingdom, researchers at the University of Bristol found that moderate aerobic training changes the structure of nerve cells involved in regulating heart function in rats. As ScienceDaily reports, these changes differed between the left and right sides of the body. The study results were published in the journal Autonomic Neuroscience.

Study of nerve ganglia

The scientists studied stellate ganglia — paired clusters of nerve cells in the lower neck and upper chest. They transmit signals that affect heart rate and other aspects of heart function. These ganglia are part of the autonomic nervous system, which automatically regulates, among other things, heartbeat, breathing, and digestion.

One branch of this system speeds up the heartbeat when the body needs more oxygen, including during physical exertion or stress. In the experiment, the rats underwent moderate aerobic training for 10 weeks. Using three-dimensional analysis — stereology — the team assessed the number, size, and distribution of nerve cells in the tissues.

Researchers from University College London, the University of São Paulo, and the Federal University of São Paulo also took part in the study.

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Differences between the left and right sides

In trained rats, the right nerve ganglion associated with the cardiovascular system contained about four times more neurons than the left one. This distribution differed from that observed in untrained animals. At the same time, neuron size changed in opposite directions: on the left, it nearly doubled, while on the right, the cells became somewhat smaller.

The study’s lead author, Augusto Coppi, senior lecturer in veterinary anatomy at the University of Bristol, noted that regular moderate physical activity remodels these nerve ganglia depending on the side of the body. In his view, this could eventually help more precisely target nerve-blocking or denervation procedures for patients with arrhythmias, angina, and broken heart syndrome.

The authors emphasize that the work was conducted in rats, so further research is needed to determine whether such changes occur in humans. As a next step, they plan to examine how the recorded structural changes affect heart function at rest and during exertion, as well as to study similar patterns in larger animals and humans.

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