African countries are discussing who should make decisions on trials and the possible use of mosquito gene drive technology to fight malaria. The technology is still at the laboratory stage, but researchers are preparing for possible field trials in Africa. This was reported by News-Medical, citing SciDev.Net.

Gene drive is a method designed to pass a selected genetic trait to almost all mosquito offspring. Researchers are studying whether this could reduce the population of malaria vectors or deprive them of the ability to transmit the disease. According to the World Health Organization, 282 million malaria cases and 610,000 deaths were recorded worldwide in 2024, with the African Region bearing the greatest burden of the disease.

Preparation for field trials

The Target Malaria project says that all of its gene drive research is currently conducted under controlled laboratory conditions. The organization hopes to conduct field trials by 2030 in one of the African countries where malaria is prevalent. No gene-drive mosquitoes have yet been released into the natural environment anywhere in the world.

In Uganda, the Virus Research Institute is conducting controlled studies of a genetically modified mosquito line without gene drive, known as male bias. This modification promotes the emergence of more males, which do not transmit malaria. The import of this line was approved by Uganda’s National Council for Science and Technology and the National Environment Management Authority.

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Regulation, accountability and community consent

Target Malaria’s regulatory affairs manager for Africa, Charles Mugoya, stresses that African states should not merely be recipients of technologies developed abroad. He noted the existence of biosafety guidelines in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. In May 2026, about 50 experts from 15 African countries gathered in Accra for a WHO, AUDA-NEPAD and OECD workshop on regulating genetic biocontrol.

Former Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention Ifedayo Adetifa believes that countries should independently assess the evidence, own the data and retain the right to make the final decision. He also raised the issues of liability in the event of possible harm, monitoring releases and the possibility of stopping them.

At the same time, Ali Tapsoba, a representative of a biotechnology monitoring coalition in Burkina Faso, advocates a moratorium on such research. In his view, reducing mosquito populations could have unpredictable environmental consequences. In August 2025, Burkina Faso’s authorities suspended Target Malaria’s activities and later terminated the project, citing biosafety risks, limited impact and scientific sovereignty. Target Malaria stated that its team had complied with national legislation since 2012.

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