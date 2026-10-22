In the United States, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases presented joint clinical guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. For the first time, the document evaluates newer medications for patients with this chronic autoimmune liver disease, News-Medical reports.

Primary biliary cholangitis affects the small bile ducts inside the liver. Impaired bile flow can eventually cause fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure, or the need for transplantation. The guidelines emphasize an individualized approach that takes into account the risk of disease progression, its characteristics, symptoms, and patient preferences.

Diagnosis and basic treatment

Experts recommend using SP100 and GP210 antibody tests in cases of suspected primary biliary cholangitis when the antimitochondrial antibody test is negative. According to the document's authors, this may allow some patients to avoid a liver biopsy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ursodeoxycholic acid remains the first-line medication. The guidelines also provide for measuring liver stiffness to assess an individual's risk of disease progression. After liver transplantation, prophylactic use of ursodeoxycholic acid is proposed to reduce the risk of disease recurrence and graft failure.

Second-line therapy options

For people who respond insufficiently to ursodeoxycholic acid or cannot tolerate it, experts advise considering peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonists as add-on or alternative therapy. For patients with moderate or severe disease-related itching, the document allows the use of linerixibat.

The choice of linerixibat should be made jointly by the doctor and patient, taking into account possible gastrointestinal side effects, treatment costs, and individual preferences. The authors noted that the certainty of evidence for different recommendations ranges from moderate to very low. In particular, further research is needed on the long-term effects of receptor agonists on mortality, transplant-free survival, and cirrhosis decompensation, as well as data on the frequency of repeat elastography.

Read us on