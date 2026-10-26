Amyloids help RNA enter sperm cells — News-Medical

Scientists at Columbia University’s Zuckerman Institute have found that amyloid fibrils present in seminal fluid can bind RNA and help it enter sperm cells. The study results were published in the journal Molecular Cell, News-Medical reports.

Amyloids are most often associated with neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. At the same time, the study’s authors note that such protein structures may perform functions in different parts of the body. The researchers suggested that the fibrils could act as RNA carriers because amyloids have a positive charge, while RNA has a negative charge.

How amyloids interact with RNA

Using fluorescent labels, the team established that amyloid fibrils and RNA bind to each other. The scientists also used cryo-electron tomography and gold-labeled amyloid proteins to confirm that these structures penetrate inside sperm cells rather than remaining on their surface.

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Additional experiments showed that amyloids can significantly enhance RNA uptake by sperm cells. After the complex enters the cell, the protein clusterin can separate RNA from the amyloid. The researchers also suggest that the robust amyloid structure may protect relatively unstable RNA molecules.

Potential use for genetic material delivery

In the experiments, the fibrils delivered not only small RNAs but also larger RNA molecules encoding green fluorescent protein into sperm cells. Embryos obtained after fertilization by such sperm cells produced at least 10 times more of this protein than in the control condition without amyloids.

The authors have not yet determined what exact function the amyloid-delivered RNA performs in sperm cells. At the same time, they point to the potential use of such fibrils to deliver RNA into cells and embryos, including for CRISPR genome-editing technologies. The scientists suggest that human amyloid fibrils may in the future not trigger the same immune response as modified viruses, which are often used to deliver genetic material.

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