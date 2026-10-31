An international group of scientists found that a blood test for the phosphorylated tau-217 biomarker, or p-tau217, may help assess the risk of developing cognitive impairment in people without noticeable memory or thinking problems. ScienceDaily reports on the study results.

Researchers combined data from six observational studies and clinical trials in North America, Japan and Australia. The analysis included 2,684 older adults who had no cognitive impairment at the start of observation. Participants provided blood samples, underwent PET brain scans and subsequently received annual assessments of memory, thinking and other cognitive functions.

Risk over five and 10 years

Some participants joined the studies as early as 2004, while the latest follow-up assessments were conducted in 2025. Overall, cognitive impairment later developed in approximately 478 people. Higher levels of p-tau217 in blood samples were associated with a greater likelihood of such impairment in the future.

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For participants with very high levels of the biomarker, the estimated probability of cognitive impairment within five years was 38%. Over 10 years, it reached 78%. At the same time, the authors stressed that there were substantially fewer observations for the 10-year period, so such long-term estimates are less precise.

What the biomarker shows

The association between p-tau217 and future cognitive impairment remained after accounting for amyloid-beta plaques detected using PET scans, as well as known genetic risk factors, including APOE4. The results were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference and simultaneously published in the journal JAMA.

Despite the findings, the researchers do not recommend using available blood tests for routine screening of people without symptoms. According to the study's senior author, neurologist Reisa Sperling, there are currently no established therapies for asymptomatic people at increased risk that can alter the course of the disease. The authors also noted that study participants may not fully represent the broader population, so larger studies with longer follow-up are needed.

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