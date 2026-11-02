France’s Ambassador for Global Health Anne-Claire Amprou will be put forward for consideration as co-chair of the World Health Organization’s Intergovernmental Working Group, which is negotiating an annex on pathogen access and benefit-sharing. This was stated at the opening of the group’s ninth formal meeting by Brazilian Ambassador Tovar da Silva Nunes, who is currently co-chairing the negotiations, Health Policy Watch reports.

Amprou previously co-chaired the final stage of negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement, during which WHO member states ultimately reached consensus. At the same time, agreement on the PABS annex, which is necessary for implementing the agreement, has not yet been completed.

Negotiations on the PABS annex

Since July 2025, participants in the working group have been unable to agree on the procedure for sharing information on dangerous pathogens and on distributing benefits from medical products developed on the basis of this knowledge. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there is strong political support for completing work on the annex.

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According to him, the UN General Assembly adopted a political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response several weeks earlier. Heads of state and government welcomed the Pandemic Agreement and called for the PABS negotiations to be completed.

Positions of regional groups

Algeria, representing the African Group, as well as Egypt, Somalia and Sudan, stressed that pathogen access and benefit-sharing must be equitable and inseparable components of the system. Algeria also called for discussion of a federal model proposed by the African Group: under it, pathogen materials and data remain under the control of states or regions, while manufacturers must conclude a data access agreement with a country or regional hub and a benefit-sharing agreement with the WHO in order to gain access.

Pakistan, on behalf of the Eastern Mediterranean region, and India, on behalf of South-East Asia, also supported an equal approach to access and benefit-sharing. Indonesia, representing the interregional Equity Group, said countries do not want to depend on charity when responding to the next pandemic. The European Union proposed combining formal and informal consultations, including small-group meetings.

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