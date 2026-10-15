In Japan, a 72-day randomized study involving 568 people linked an experimental hand antiseptic to a lower cumulative incidence of upper respiratory symptoms than a commercial ethanol-based product. News-Medical reports on the findings published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Trial results

The double-blind cluster-randomized study ran from December 20, 2023, to February 29, 2024. Each household was considered a separate cluster. The final analysis included data from 568 participants aged 20 to 65 from 417 households: 285 people were assigned to the experimental formula group and another 283 to the ethanol product group.

Participants were required to use one of the two antiseptics five to ten times a day and record daily data on product use and their health status. The experimental formula contained 62% ethanol, 0.05% benzalkonium chloride, and lactic acid. The commercial comparison product contained 79.7% ethanol.

Upper respiratory symptoms were recorded in 35 people in the new formula group and 58 in the ethanol antiseptic group. The cumulative incidence was 12.3% versus 20.5%, respectively, meaning it was approximately 40% lower in the first group. The study considered the first episode of symptoms lasting at least two days and involving a temperature of 37.8°C or higher together with cough, sore throat, or a runny nose.

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Limitations and funding

Work limitations due to illness for at least one day were reported by 14.7% of participants in the experimental product group and 23.7% of participants in the commercial product group. The average frequency of antiseptic use was the same in both groups, at 5.7 times a day.

The researchers suggested that the difference could partly be explained by the new formula's longer antimicrobial activity on the skin, although this mechanism was not directly tested. Participants self-reported symptoms, and specific infections were not laboratory-confirmed. The study also did not include a group that did not use antiseptic, so it did not determine the absolute preventive effectiveness of either product.

The work was funded by Kao Corporation, and all six authors were company employees. The experimental formula was developed as part of Kao's research program, while the commercial comparison product was also a company product.

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