Breast milk antibodies reduced lung damage in mice — News-Medical

In the United States, the breast milk antibody preparation LCTG-001 reduced disease manifestations and lung damage in mice infected with the H1N1 influenza virus. The study used purified polyclonal secretory immunoglobulin A obtained from pooled breast milk from donors.

Results of experiments in mice

As News-Medical reports, the animals received two intranasal doses of the preparation: two hours before infection and 24 hours afterward. The effect was recorded both in mice with normal immune systems and in animals with antibody deficiency.

In mice with normal immune systems, the amount of virus in the lungs was lower than in the control group at the early stage of infection. Later, the viral load became comparable to that in the control group; however, animals that received the preparation had less lung damage and better lung barrier function.

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Activity against several viruses

In laboratory tests, LCTG-001 neutralized respiratory syncytial virus, human adenovirus type 5, and influenza A viruses of the H1N1 and H3N2 subtypes. The preparation also inhibited influenza virus neuraminidase activity and stimulated human neutrophils when it formed complexes with influenza antigens. At the same time, researchers have not yet established the role of these mechanisms in protecting mice.

Breast milk from 120 donors, collected through milk banks in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh in the United States, was used to produce LCTG-001. The preparation bound to proteins and virus-like particles of H5N1 avian influenza clade 2.3.4.4b, but showed little neutralizing activity against the tested H5N1 strain. Its protective effect against this virus was not tested in animals.

The researchers note that the results justify further study of passive mucosal immunization for people with antibody deficiencies. The effectiveness of LCTG-001 in humans has not yet been established.

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