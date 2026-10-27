An international phase III substudy, the results of which were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology ESMO 2026 Congress in Madrid, Spain, showed the advantage of combining apalutamide, androgen-deprivation therapy and surgery over radical prostatectomy alone. In patients with high-risk localized prostate cancer or locally advanced disease, the risk of metastasis or death was 51% lower.

Comparison with surgery

As News-Medical reports, the randomized study involved 408 patients with newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer. They received apalutamide combined with androgen-deprivation therapy for six months before and after radical prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node removal, or underwent standard surgery alone.

The primary endpoint was event-free survival. Researchers classified events as recurrence detected by prostate-specific antigen levels, clinical signs, PSMA PET or conventional imaging methods.

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Follow-up results

After a median follow-up of 37.8 months, the combined approach improved event-free survival by 62%. It also reduced the risk of starting subsequent treatment by 71%. After three years, 50% fewer patients in the apalutamide, hormone therapy and surgery group had started additional therapy.

Previously, the main PROTEUS study, presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, compared the regimen of apalutamide, androgen-deprivation therapy and surgery with androgen-deprivation therapy alone. In it, combined treatment reduced the risk of metastasis or death by 20% and delayed subsequent therapy by 33 months. Side effects in the new substudy were consistent with data from previous studies.

Apalutamide has already been approved for the treatment of metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer and nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

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