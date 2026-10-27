San Diego-based company Artiva Biotherapeutics said it is winding down operations after two participants in a Phase II study of its cell therapy for autoimmune diseases died. STAT News reports.

Two deaths among study participants

One participant died from a neurological complication after receiving NK cell therapy. According to Artiva, investigators concluded that the death was likely related not to the cell therapy itself, but to the chemotherapy the patient received before the cell infusion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The second participant died suddenly about two months after treatment. Investigators determined that this case was not related to any component of the treatment process, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Preparation for cell therapy

Before cell therapy is administered, patients are usually prescribed chemotherapy to reduce the number of white blood cells and make room for new cells. STAT News describes these cases as further safety events in the use of approaches developed to treat cancer in therapy for autoimmune diseases.

Read us on