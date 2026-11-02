In a Scandinavian clinical trial in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, aspirin did not reduce the risk of colorectal cancer returning in patients after treatment for liver metastases. As News-Medical reports, the ASAC trial was coordinated by Oslo University Hospital.

The study involved 466 patients

The phase III study involved 466 patients from 14 hospitals in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. All of them underwent treatment for colorectal cancer liver metastases — surgery or local ablation — with the intention of curing the disease.

Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one received 160 mg of aspirin daily, while the other received an identical placebo. Treatment lasted for up to three years. Researchers chose this period because most patients experience recurrence within the first two years after surgery.

More serious adverse events

According to the trial results, aspirin had no advantage over placebo in preventing recurrence. Lower overall survival was also recorded in the aspirin group, although the authors stressed that this result should be interpreted with caution. Serious adverse events occurred more frequently among patients taking aspirin.

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Professor at the University of Oslo and hepatobiliary surgeon Sheraz Yaqub noted that the results do not support the routine prescription of aspirin to prevent recurrence after treatment of colorectal cancer liver metastases. According to him, about 30% of people with colorectal cancer develop liver metastases during the course of the disease, and after surgical removal of tumors, cancer returns in more than half of patients.

Different results for different stages of the disease

Previous observational studies linked aspirin use after colorectal cancer treatment with a lower risk of recurrence and better survival. At the same time, the randomized ASAC trial did not confirm such an effect for patients with liver metastases, including those with molecular tumor alterations analyzed in the study.

The authors also stressed that the results do not mean that patients who already take aspirin for cardiovascular disease or other medical indications should stop therapy on their own. Any changes to treatment should be discussed with a doctor. The ASAC results were published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.

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