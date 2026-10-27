In the United States, the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has updated its clinical guidelines for treating localized prostate cancer and recommended shorter courses of external beam radiation therapy for many patients. The document replaces the 2018 recommendations and is based on data indicating that shortened regimens can provide comparable disease control, side-effect profiles and quality of life. This was reported by News-Medical.

The guideline was published in the journal Practical Radiation Oncology. It concerns patients with localized prostate cancer who choose external beam radiation therapy as their primary treatment method.

Moderately shortened course

ASTRO recommends moderately hypofractionated therapy instead of conventional fractionation for all risk groups. This approach involves fewer sessions with a higher radiation dose per session while maintaining a similar overall therapeutic effect. The course usually lasts from four to six weeks.

The recommendation is based on randomized studies involving more than 7,000 patients. The guideline states that this option can be used regardless of age, comorbidities, anatomical features or baseline urinary function. Recommended regimens include 6,000–6,200 centigray in 20 fractions or 7,000 centigray in 28 fractions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Five sessions for some patients

Ultrahypofractionated treatment, most often delivered using stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), makes it possible to complete the course in five sessions over one to two weeks. ASTRO recommends it as an option for low-risk patients who have declined active surveillance, as well as for patients with intermediate risk.

For patients at high or very high risk, this approach is conditionally recommended. In the presence of pronounced baseline lower urinary tract symptoms, moderately hypofractionated treatment is conditionally advised as preferable, since ultrahypofractionation may increase the risk of urinary side effects.

For ultrahypofractionated therapy, the guideline conditionally recommends 3,625–4,000 centigray in five fractions. Regimens with fewer than five sessions are not recommended outside clinical trials. The authors also emphasize shared decision-making by the physician and patient, taking into account the risk group, symptoms and individual preferences.

Read us on