Researchers at Bournemouth University found that autistic people reported more severe menopause symptoms over several weeks than non-autistic participants. They also reported higher levels of anxiety and depression and a lower quality of life. News-Medical reports on the study findings.

More than 900 participants

The study, led by doctoral researcher Inhee Kim, involved slightly more than 900 people, predominantly cisgender women. Over five weeks, they reported their symptoms and wellbeing. The authors described the work as the largest comparative study of self-reported menopause symptoms among autistic and non-autistic people.

More pronounced menopause symptoms were associated with higher levels of anxiety and depression, as well as lower quality-of-life scores. Autistic participants also more often reported co-occurring physical conditions: they were nearly twice as likely to report one or more cardiovascular conditions and more than four times as likely to report musculoskeletal disorders, including hypermobility.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A sense of control

The researchers also examined factors associated with symptom severity. According to their data, a sense of losing control and difficulties understanding changes in the body and mental state during menopause were associated with more severe symptoms.

Study co-authors Julie Gamble-Turner and Rachel Moseley noted that autistic people may need tailored information about menopause and more accessible medical support. The study was published in the journal Autism in Adulthood; Inhee Kim's work was funded by Henpicked/Menopause in the Workplace.

Read us on