In Australia, hundreds of thousands of three-year-old children will now have access to a new developmental screening program subsidised by Medicare. The check, called the Medicare Healthy Kids Check, will be conducted by general practitioners, ABC News Australia reports.

During the assessment, medical professionals will consider the child’s health history, behaviour, relationships with others, toilet-use skills, lifestyle and sleep. The results will also be compared with typical developmental milestones. Each child will be able to undergo this check once in their lifetime, while eligibility for other assessments, including health checks for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, will remain.

Early identification of difficulties

The program is part of the Thriving Kids initiative, aimed at early identification of children who may need additional support. If a doctor identifies developmental concerns, they will decide whether interventions or referrals to other services are needed — for example, a speech therapist or a playgroup.

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Tim Jones, a representative of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners who contributed to developing the check, said it could help children without an obvious disability who nevertheless need greater support from the healthcare system. According to the college, at the age of three, more than one in five children has at least one developmental vulnerability.

Questions over availability of support

Paediatrician and independent MP Monique Ryan supported early intervention but expressed concerns about the program’s practical implementation. According to her, some areas of Australia lack general practitioners, and some of them may not feel sufficiently confident in assessing child development.

The government will support doctors and medical practices in using bulk billing for these checks through existing incentives and programs. At the same time, Ryan noted that parents have no full guarantee that the assessment will be free. A significant share of targeted state and territory support programs under Thriving Kids is expected to begin operating only in January 2028.

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