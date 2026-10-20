An Australian team of researchers led by the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute has developed a gene-editing platform that could potentially allow doctors to control cell therapy more precisely. The prime-editing approach is intended to help therapeutic T cells survive in the bodies of patients who require ongoing immunosuppression, News-Medical reports.

Control using existing medicines

Cell and gene therapy involves extracting a patient's immune cells, correcting or modifying them in a laboratory, and then returning them to the body. However, once such cells are administered, doctors have limited options for selectively increasing or suppressing their activity. This creates a challenge for patients who also need drugs to suppress the immune system, including to protect a transplanted organ or control a disease.

Researchers showed that T cells can be made resistant to tacrolimus, a common immunosuppressive drug, while retaining their sensitivity to cyclosporine, a related drug. According to the team's concept, this could make it possible to use tacrolimus to support the edited cells while suppressing other immune cells, while preserving the option of affecting the modified cells with another drug if necessary.

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Testing on different types of T cells

The study, published in the journal Blood, focused on a rare severe immune-mediated blood cancer — subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma with HLH — which can affect children and young people. Using patient cells, scientists corrected a disease-causing mutation through prime editing and introduced a second edit to make the cells resistant to tacrolimus.

The platform was also tested on virus-specific T cells, which could in the future help transplant recipients fight infections without stopping anti-rejection medication, as well as on CAR-T cells used in cancer treatment. The authors noted that the edited cells retained functionality under immunosuppression and sensitivity to other drugs. The team is working to prepare the first human trial.

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