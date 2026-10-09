Gut bacteria linked to fever after mRNA vaccine — News-Medical

Researchers have linked features of the gut microbiome to the occurrence of fever after vaccination with an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. The study involved 171 healthy adults: scientists analyzed their microbiome in stool samples, body temperature, and immune markers in the blood before and after vaccination.

The role of flagellin

As News-Medical reports, people with higher levels of intestinal inflammation before vaccination or more active expression of flagellin in the gut were more likely to develop fever. Flagellin is a protein produced by certain bacteria, including members of the Lachnospiraceae family. It can activate inflammatory immune pathways and intensify vaccination-related reactions.

Fever and flu-like symptoms are among the common side effects after vaccination, including with preparations based on mRNA and lipid nanoparticles. At the same time, such reactions do not occur in everyone, while among those who had a fever after one dose, it more often recurred after subsequent doses.

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Connection with diet

The authors also found an association between diet, microbiome composition, and the response to vaccination. Vegetarian diets correlated with microbiome features associated with a lower likelihood of fever. In contrast, lower consumption of whole plant foods, as well as diets with a higher proportion of fatty or processed food, were associated with an inflammatory microbiome linked to fever.

Changes in diet affected both the composition of the microbiome and the related reactions after vaccination. At the same time, flagellin, inflammation, and diet did not affect antibody production, according to the authors of the study published in the journal Science. This means that microbiome-mediated inflammation could intensify side effects without necessarily weakening the immune response to the vaccine.

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