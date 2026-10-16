Drug-coated balloons may be an alternative to the permanent placement of metal stents in coronary arteries. A meta-analysis of 10 randomized clinical trials involving 7,832 patients with coronary artery disease found no significant difference between this method and stents in the rates of heart attacks and deaths from cardiovascular causes, News-Medical reports.

How the method works

A drug-eluting stent is a small mesh tube implanted in a narrowed or blocked artery during angioplasty. It remains in the vessel permanently. By contrast, a drug-coated balloon is removed after the procedure: when inflated, it releases medication into the artery wall to reduce the risk of the artery narrowing again.

The study included patients with coronary artery disease, in which narrowing of the vessels can reduce blood flow to the heart and increase the risk of serious cardiac events. The authors noted that the results did not change after excluding studies focused only on small coronary arteries, for which the evidence base for using such balloons has already been established.

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Need for repeat procedures

At the same time, the analysis identified a potential drawback of the method. Patients whose larger arteries were treated with drug-coated balloons more often required a repeat procedure to restore vessel patency — revascularization.

The researchers cautioned that this result should be interpreted carefully: there was substantial variation between individual studies, and one clinical trial had a significant impact on the overall conclusion. The scientists believe that larger studies with longer follow-up are needed, particularly regarding large vessels and more complex coronary artery lesions.

The work was carried out by researchers at the University of East Anglia in collaboration with Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The results were published in the journal eClinicalMedicine.

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