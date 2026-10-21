The father of five-year-old Ali, who lives with his family in Iraq, has launched a fundraiser for gene therapy for his son after the boy was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The family was told that such treatment would cost 10.6 million dirhams, or $2.9 million, The National reports.

Diagnosis confirmed in Dubai

The boy’s father, 42-year-old Saban Hassan, said that Ali’s health problems initially appeared as difficulties with communication and behavior, including pronounced hyperactivity. For about two years, the boy underwent neurological examinations, and later found it increasingly difficult to climb stairs, stand up after sitting on the floor, and walk.

In August, a genetic test from a sample sent to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital in Dubai confirmed Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is a rare, aggressive genetic disease that causes progressive muscle weakness and degeneration.

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The fundraiser has so far raised only 2% of the amount

According to Hassan, the family was told that gene therapy could be a treatment option, but its cost is beyond their reach. He also said that without treatment starting quickly, Ali may have about a year left to live, according to information received by the family.

The first fundraiser in Iraq, according to the father, raised only 2% of the required amount. Selling the family home, Hassan believes, would cover about 10% of the cost of the therapy. He appealed for help to charitable organizations, Iraqi officials and public figures, and also decided to seek support in the UAE and other countries.

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