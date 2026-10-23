Patients with acute brain injuries who were clinically unresponsive were able to raise or lower the frequency of a sound using a non-invasive brain-computer interface. As News-Medical reports, researchers at Columbia University tested the system on 41 patients several days after hospitalization.

How the system worked

Electroencephalography electrodes, which are typically used to monitor patients with brain injuries, were attached to the participants' heads. Through headphones, they heard a sound and a recorded voice asking them to try to open and close their hands.

The brain's electrical signals were transmitted to a bedside computer. The program analyzed them in real time and changed the frequency of the sound. The voice encouraged participants when they managed to change the frequency and informed them when they had achieved the target result.

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Results and next steps

After brief training, about one in three participants was able to control the sound. They included all patients in whom a separate examination detected cognitive-motor dissociation — a gap between cognitive functions and the ability to perform movements.

The study's lead author, Columbia University professor of neurology Jan Claassen, noted that some people with acute brain injuries may retain some level of consciousness even though they are unable to speak or demonstrate a response through movement. In previous work, his team used standard EEG and artificial intelligence to identify signs of covert consciousness in 15% of unresponsive patients.

The researchers plan to improve the system so that patients can communicate their condition more directly to medical staff and loved ones, including whether they are in pain or hungry. The study results were published in the journal Brain.

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