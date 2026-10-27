Nonprofit Catholic healthcare system Bon Secours Mercy Health has announced its intention to acquire publicly traded network Surgery Partners for $5.7 billion. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, STAT News reports.

A network with more than 200 facilities

Surgery Partners operates more than 200 ambulatory surgery centers, short-stay hospitals and multispecialty medical practices in 30 states. The acquisition could make Bon Secours Mercy Health one of the country’s largest operators of ambulatory surgery centers.

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Demand for outpatient surgery

Hospital operators, including nonprofit and commercial systems, have been actively buying ambulatory surgery centers in recent years. Such facilities are becoming more attractive for investment as more procedures shift to an outpatient format due to changes in Medicare reimbursement, while commercial insurers steer insured individuals to less expensive healthcare facilities.

Earlier this year, nonprofit system Ascension paid $3.9 billion for Amsurg, expanding its ambulatory surgery center network to approximately 300. The planned Bon Secours Mercy Health deal could also deepen the system’s ties with private equity firm Bain Capital.

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