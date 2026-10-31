In Australia, Bunnings removed a Halloween costume styled as a straitjacket from its online marketplace after criticism from SANE Australia, a non-profit organisation that supports people with complex mental health issues. ABC News Australia reports that the item had ties for the arms and the inscription on the back: “Property of the district psychiatric facility — approach with caution.”

SANE Australia’s position

SANE Australia CEO Rachel Green said it was unacceptable for corporations to publicly support mental health initiatives while also profiting from products that, in the organisation’s view, reinforce stigma. She urged people not to ignore such stereotypes and stressed that depictions of people with mental illnesses should not be an acceptable costume for entertainment.

SANE Australia ambassador and writer Sandy Jeffs, who lives with schizophrenia, called such costumes offensive. According to her, using straitjackets as a Halloween look reproduces negative stereotypes and turns people with mental health issues into objects of ridicule.

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Response from Bunnings and other retailers

A Bunnings spokesperson said the company understood the concerns raised and removed the listing as soon as it was brought to its attention. At the same time, ABC News Australia notes that as of Saturday, the same costume was being sold by Kmart, Dick Smith, Amazon and several smaller costume shops.

According to SANE Australia, a social media campaign in 2024 prompted Big W to remove Halloween costumes from sale that the organisation also considered stigmatising. Rachel Green said that Spotlight quickly removed the item at the time but later put it back on sale. ABC News Australia contacted Wesfarmers and Spotlight for comment.

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