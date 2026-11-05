In Newcastle, Australia, Catholic healthcare operator Calvary Health Care will stop providing in vitro fertilisation, elective abortions, voluntary assisted dying and gender transition procedures if it acquires two private hospitals. These are Newcastle Private Hospital and Hunter Valley Private Hospital, ABC News reports.

Sale still requires approvals

Calvary plans to acquire a total of 14 hospitals across Australia following the collapse of Healthscope earlier this year. The sale of the Newcastle hospitals still requires regulatory approvals, including the transfer of the state-issued hospital licence and a decision by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The company follows a Catholic ethical code that restricts the provision of a range of reproductive and other medical services on religious grounds. The code states that Catholic healthcare facilities should not perform procedures that intentionally harm or destroy an embryo, and must not provide or refer patients for abortions.

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Concerns over access to services

Rachel Hughes, vice-president of the Hunter Workers Women's Committee, said she was most concerned about the consequences for women and people trying to start a family. According to her, one of these facilities is among the few in New South Wales outside Sydney where IVF procedures are performed.

Anaesthetist Peter Harrigan, who has worked at Newcastle Private Hospital for 20 years, believes the public healthcare system will not be able to easily cope with the additional demand. State Health Minister Ryan Park said the government has no authority to intervene in private sales, but is assessing whether the future operator meets the requirements to hold a healthcare licence and how potential service gaps can be addressed.

Hunter IVF, which provides services next to Newcastle Private Hospital, has traditionally performed egg retrievals in the hospital's operating theatres. The organisation's clinical director, Andrew Hedges, said it is discussing arrangements with other private hospitals for procedures requiring a hospital setting. Calvary said the acquisition would provide greater stability for the hospitals, staff and community, and that most services would be retained.

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