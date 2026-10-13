In a phase I clinical trial, researchers at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center tested an enhanced CAR-T therapy for patients with B-cell blood malignancies that had returned after treatment or did not respond to it. As News-Medical reports, the findings were published in the journal Blood Cancer Discovery.

Three targets for CAR-T cells

The therapy targeted three proteins at once: CD19, CD20, and CD22. The team also used the OX40 protein to enhance the immune response. According to the study’s first author, Sumithira Vasu, a professor of hematology, this is the first CAR-T clinical trial in which OX40 was used to strengthen the process and increase tumor cell death.

CAR-T therapy involves removing T cells from a patient’s immune system, modifying them in a laboratory to destroy cancer cells more effectively, and then returning them to the patient through infusion. Such cells are usually targeted at the CD19 protein, which plays a significant role in B-cell blood cancers.

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Six days to prepare the cells

The trial involved 18 patients with a median age of 64 years. Sixteen of them received therapy with OX40. Before participating, all patients had undergone a median of three types of treatment.

The researchers used an accelerated cycle: cells were collected, prepared, and returned to the patient within six days. Study co-author Lapo Alinari said that the team demonstrated the feasibility of rapidly manufacturing and administering fresh cells. According to him, this provided meaningful clinical activity with minimal side effects in B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, while remissions were observed in mantle cell, follicular, and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas.

At the same time, senior co-author Marcos de Lima stressed that further studies involving larger groups of patients are needed to confirm the promising results.

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