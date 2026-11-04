In the United Kingdom and Sweden, the rate of first recorded autism diagnoses among adults has increased significantly since 2010, while the profile of co-occurring conditions among people with a new diagnosis has changed. This is stated in a study published in the journal BMJ Mental Health, News-Medical reports.

Rising diagnosis rates

Scientists analyzed primary care records in the United Kingdom through 2023 and nationwide registry data from Sweden through 2021. The UK part of the study included 24.5 million adults, 141,119 of whom had a recorded autism diagnosis. The Swedish sample included 9.1 million adults and 100,817 people with such a diagnosis.

In the United Kingdom, the rate of first recorded diagnoses rose from 6 per 100,000 people in 2010 to 64 in 2023. In Sweden, the figure increased from 43 per 100,000 in 2010 to 65 in 2021. New diagnoses increased fastest in the 16–20 age group: in the UK, from 31 to 364 per 100,000; in Sweden, from 165 to 361 per 100,000.

Age-standardized autism prevalence was higher among men throughout the study period but increased for both sexes. In 2023, it was 1.4% among men and 0.7% among women in the United Kingdom, while in Sweden in 2021 it was 1.8% and 1.2%, respectively. Among people aged 16–20, autism prevalence in both countries reached 4.1%.

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Changes in co-occurring conditions

Researchers also recorded changes in previous diagnoses among adults who were later diagnosed with autism. The proportion of people with a history of epilepsy, psychosis, or intellectual disabilities decreased, while the proportion of people with previous diagnoses of ADHD, anxiety, depression, and other mental disorders increased.

In particular, in the United Kingdom between 2010 and 2023, the share of adults with a new autism diagnosis who had previously been diagnosed with epilepsy fell from 10% to 4%. At the same time, the share of people with a history of anxiety disorders rose from 29% to more than 58%.

The authors noted that this observational study does not make it possible to establish the causes of these changes. The data do not allow determining whether they reflect better recognition of different manifestations of autism or a possible misinterpretation of other psychiatric conditions as autism.

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