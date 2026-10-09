Researchers at the University of Málaga in Spain found that a previous traumatic brain injury can durably alter the hypothalamus’s response to subsequent stressful situations. The work was conducted using animal models—male mice—and the results were published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, News-Medical reports.

Hypothalamic inflammation after stress

Scientists from the Department of Cell Biology, Genetics and Physiology at the University of Málaga worked together with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. They studied the effects of acute stress in conditions of aggression and social defeat following traumatic brain injury.

The hypothalamus is a small region at the base of the brain that connects the nervous and endocrine systems and helps direct the body’s response to stress. In animals with a previous brain injury, this area responded differently: researchers recorded inflammation associated with avoidance behavior and anxiety-like behavior.

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The role of microglia

The study’s authors suggest that microglia—cells associated with neuroinflammation after injury—play an important role in this process. According to the study, after injury these cells may acquire immune memory and become more sensitive to subsequent stressors. This was reflected in changes to their morphology and increased production of inflammatory mediators.

At the same time, the changes in the brain were not accompanied by a greater increase in blood cortisol levels. In other words, the brain’s response to stress changed without an усиление systemic hormonal response. The authors noted that the findings are consistent with clinical observations of endocrine disorders in patients with traumatic injuries; however, this study was conducted only in animals.

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