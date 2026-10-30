Scientists at the University of California, San Francisco found that even a few days of a high-fat diet can intensify the body's response to skin irritation in mice. As News-Medical reports, after the animals returned to a low-fat diet, their skin retained increased sensitivity to repeated irritation.

The response appeared within days

In the experiments, mice were treated on one ear with imiquimod cream, which causes skin inflammation. Obese animals that had been fed a high-fat diet for a long time had a more severe reaction than mice on a low-fat diet.

To determine whether the effect was linked specifically to excess weight rather than only to the composition of food, the scientists switched mice that had previously received low-fat feed to a high-fat diet. Three days later, imiquimod was applied to them. After just four days on this diet, normal-weight animals had pronounced ear inflammation similar to the reaction in obese mice.

At the same time, obese mice that were switched to regular feed for four days showed a significantly weaker inflammatory response.

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Immune cells remained in the tissue

Several weeks after normal-weight mice returned to a low-fat diet, the inflammation disappeared. However, repeated application of imiquimod to the same ear caused a disproportionately strong response.

The researchers linked this to the fact that high-fat feed rapidly recruited fast-responding immune cells to the skin, which intensified inflammation. After it subsided, memory T cells remained in the affected tissue, leaving it primed for a stronger response to the next irritation.

The team also found similar intensification of the inflammatory response to an irritant in the lungs of mice after several days on a high-fat diet. The authors stressed that the diet of laboratory mice cannot be directly equated with that of humans, but the findings demonstrate how quickly the immune system responds to changes in the body.

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