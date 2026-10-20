Researchers at City of Hope have identified an immune mechanism that may be associated with damage to healthy lung tissue during radiation therapy. The results of the preclinical study, published on October 20, 2026, in Nature Communications, also point to a possible way to reduce such damage by blocking the relevant signaling pathway, News-Medical reports.

Transformation of immune cells

The research team created a mouse model of radiation-induced lung injury and tracked changes in innate lymphoid cells, or ILCs. The researchers found that radiation can alter the properties of these rare cells.

In particular, ILC2 cells, which help protect the lungs from damage, transformed into ILC1 cells after radiation. ILC1 cells promote inflammation that harms healthy lung tissue. The authors also tested human ILCs and recorded similar biological changes.

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The role of interferon beta

According to the researchers, radiation increased levels of the signaling protein interferon beta. This protein acted as a switch that moved protective ILC2 cells into the inflammation-associated ILC1 state.

At the next stage, the team tested whether this transformation could be prevented by blocking the interferon-beta signaling pathway during radiation. In mice, this reduced inflammation, limited lung injury and lowered the level of fibrosis — tissue scarring that can become persistent.

The authors emphasize that the study is preclinical. If the approach proves effective in humans, it could potentially protect patients from long-term lung damage, expand radiation therapy options for people with chronic lung diseases, and allow more intensive radiation when needed.

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