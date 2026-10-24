In Johannesburg, South Africa, disruptions to electricity and water supplies pose risks to people who depend on home medical equipment, care and proper hygiene. City Power said that it does not keep records of the medical conditions of individual customers or households and does not provide special or priority assistance to medically vulnerable residents, Daily Maverick reports.

Katlehong resident John Gale uses an electricity-powered oxygen concentrator and keeps cylinders as a backup. He said he has spent more than 20,000 rand on backup supplies. One 10-litre cylinder provides him with oxygen for about four hours, so the uncertain duration of outages causes him panic.

Risks for patients and caregivers

A registered nurse, who asked not to be named, noted that prolonged disruptions are especially dangerous for patients who use CPAP machines, suction devices and nebulizers at home. The batteries of such devices last only for a limited time and need recharging.

The lack of water, she said, also threatens patients who need dressings and wound care: without water, hand hygiene and infection prevention become more difficult. The nurse suggested that municipalities create an up-to-date register of medically vulnerable households to prioritize restoring services or provide alternative assistance during planned and emergency disruptions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Jones Majoni, social work manager at the Gauteng Provincial Association for Persons with Disabilities, stressed that water disruptions place an additional burden on caregivers of people who need help with hygiene and incontinence care. They have to look for water, wait for water tankers and carry containers while continuing to provide care.

Backup systems are not available to everyone

Mark Rundle, president of the South African Association of Homes for the Aged, said that residents of care facilities who use oxygen equipment may need bottled oxygen or transportation to hospital if electricity is unavailable for too long. According to him, better-off facilities have generators, solar systems and water tanks, while others lack such resources.

Prince Jonah Jordan, owner of Lesiah Electrical Services, said that from 2024 to 2025, the number of inquiries for backup power and solar systems at his company increased by 35–45%. In his estimate, small backup systems in Johannesburg and Pretoria cost from 28,000 to 45,000 rand, while more comprehensive hybrid solar systems cost from 95,000 to 160,000 rand.

Johannesburg Water representative Nombuso Shabalala said that the utility is responsible for water supply, sanitation services and the deployment of alternative water supplies during disruptions that meet established criteria. She assigned the coordination of broader social or medical support for vulnerable residents to municipal and provincial health and social protection structures.

Read us on