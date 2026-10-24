An additional analysis of the Phase III RASolute 302 clinical trial showed that the targeted drug daraxonrasib provided better survival outcomes than standard chemotherapy in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer. The drug’s advantage was maintained across groups with different RAS gene mutations, as well as among patients whose tumors had no detected RAS mutations.

As News-Medical reports, the analysis results were presented by Zev Weinberg, a professor of medicine and researcher at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the European Society for Medical Oncology ESMO congress.

Study results

In the preliminary RASolute 302 results, the median survival of patients receiving daraxonrasib was 13.2 months, compared with 6.7 months among those prescribed standard chemotherapy. The trial involved about 500 patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer who had already undergone treatment.

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Participants were randomly assigned to receive daily daraxonrasib tablets or several standard chemotherapy regimens. The new analysis assessed whether the treatment effect depended on the type of RAS mutation, the chemotherapy regimen selected for comparison, and the patient’s previous treatment.

Mechanism of action and limitations

Daraxonrasib is an oral targeted therapy designed to block several forms of the active RAS protein, including mutated and non-mutated forms. According to UCLA Health, more than 90% of pancreatic tumors have mutations in RAS genes.

In August 2026, the FDA approved the drug, marketed under the name RASONQUE, for adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma after at least one prior systemic therapy or for patients who are not suitable for multi-agent systemic treatment. At the same time, the analysis authors noted that some subgroups were small, so further follow-up is needed to assess long-term outcomes.

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