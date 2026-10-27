In an international study involving researchers from the University of East Anglia and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, some patients with autoimmune diseases reported suicidal thoughts after an insensitive explanation of their diagnosis. Such experiences arose when a diagnosis of functional neurological disorder gave people the impression that their symptoms were considered purely psychological or controllable. According to News-Medical, unclear or rushed explanations could also cause feelings of guilt, shame and a loss of trust in doctors.

Survey of patients and doctors

The team examined how patients with autoimmune diseases and healthcare professionals perceive co-occurring functional neurological disorder (FND). It is a recognized neurological condition that can manifest as weakness, tremor, changes in movement or sensation, as well as non-epileptic seizures.

Researchers analyzed international surveys involving 1,853 patients, 400 clinicians and 463 members of the public, and also conducted in-depth interviews with patients and doctors. Among patients, 86% agreed that a diagnosis of depression was correct, 53% assessed a diagnosis of fibromyalgia similarly, and 30% agreed with an FND diagnosis. Only 7% agreed with the statement that their symptoms were psychosomatic.

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The importance of explaining the diagnosis

Doctors who took part in the study spoke about difficulties in determining the causes of complex neurological symptoms. Some said they had insufficient training in FND and also reported differing views among healthcare professionals on making such a diagnosis.

Patients were more likely to accept the diagnosis when doctors listened to them attentively, explained the basis for their conclusions and distinguished between FND symptoms and manifestations of autoimmune disease. The study authors stressed the need for cooperation among rheumatologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, patients and other specialists, as well as the need to explain the diagnosis carefully when the cause of symptoms remains uncertain.

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