A two-year randomized study in the United Kingdom found no statistically significant difference in weight loss between participants who drank water and the group consuming beverages with non-caloric sweeteners. Among those who completed follow-up, average weight loss was 4.8 kg in the diet-drinks group and 3.7 kg in the water group.

How the study was conducted

As News-Medical reports, the SWITCH trial involved 493 people aged 18 to 65 with a body mass index of 27 to 35 kg/m². Participants were evenly assigned to two groups: one had to drink at least two 330 ml servings of beverages with non-caloric sweeteners daily, while the other drank the same amount of cold water. The water group was also advised not to consume such beverages or add sweeteners to hot drinks.

During the first year, participants followed a weight-management program: for 12 weeks, they met with a dietitian weekly, and for the following 40 weeks, once a month. This was followed by another year of a voluntary unsupervised period. During the first year, participants were also advised to gradually increase their walking time to 60 minutes six days a week.

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Results and limitations

By week 104, 220 of the 493 participants had completed the study: 103 in the sweetened-beverages group and 117 in the water group. According to consumption diaries, adherence to the assigned regimen among participants who reached the final measurement exceeded 98% in both groups.

Weight decreased most rapidly during the first 12 weeks. Later, participants in both groups partially regained weight. Analyses accounting for missing measurements also showed no significant difference between the groups in body-weight change.

The authors recorded some statistically significant differences in glycated hemoglobin, total cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure levels, but considered them clinically unimportant. At the same time, analyses of glycated hemoglobin and cholesterol included only 30 and 31 participants, respectively. The trial was funded by the American Beverage Association; the authors stated that the association did not participate in the study's design, conduct, analysis or interpretation, but could review the manuscript.

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