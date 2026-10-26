Divarasib extended median overall survival in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer to 17.7 months. In the group receiving standard KRAS G12C inhibitors — sotorasib or adagrasib — this figure was 12 months, News-Medical reports, citing researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Phase III trial results

The global Phase III Krascendo 1 trial involved 338 patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic KRAS G12C-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. They were treated at 151 centers in 26 countries and randomly assigned to receive divarasib, sotorasib, or adagrasib.

At a median follow-up of 14.3 months, divarasib reduced the risk of disease progression by 42% and the risk of death by 44% compared with standard KRAS G12C inhibitors. Median progression-free survival was 9.8 months in the divarasib group and 5.7 months in the control group. After one year, 44% of patients receiving divarasib and 24% of participants in the control group remained free of disease progression or death.

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Treatment response and safety

The overall response rate to divarasib was 58.4%, compared with 32.3% among patients receiving standard KRAS G12C inhibitors. The median duration of response was 11.9 and 6.9 months, respectively.

Severe treatment-related adverse effects were observed in 25% of patients in the divarasib group and 35% in the sotorasib or adagrasib group. The authors also noted the study's limitations: its open-label design, the small number of control-group participants receiving adagrasib, and the exclusion of patients with untreated brain metastases.

The Krascendo 1 results were published in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology ESMO 2026 congress.

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