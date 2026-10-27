Researchers at Mayo Clinic, in a study published in the Journal of Neuro-Oncology, detected tumor-associated DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid of 20 out of 76 patients, or 26%. The analysis may become an additional source of information in cases where MRI does not provide a clear answer or a tissue biopsy is difficult or potentially dangerous, News-Medical reports.

Three groups of patients

The study included 76 people with three types of complex clinical situations. Thirty-five patients had an abnormality of the brain or spinal cord with an undetermined cause. In another 21 participants, changes on imaging could indicate either tumor progression or treatment effects. Twenty patients were examined because of suspected leptomeningeal spread of cancer — involvement of the membranes and fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

Twenty-nine samples contained enough DNA for analysis, but no signs of tumor DNA were detected. Another 27 samples contained insufficient usable DNA to complete the study. The authors emphasize that a negative result does not rule out the presence of cancer, as the amount of tumor DNA in cerebrospinal fluid may be too low to detect.

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Why cerebrospinal fluid is analyzed

Liquid biopsy involves searching for tumor material, including fragments of cell-free DNA, in body fluid rather than in a tissue sample. For brain tumors, the blood-brain barrier limits the entry of tumor DNA into the bloodstream, making it difficult to detect in blood.

Cerebrospinal fluid is obtained during a lumbar puncture. Researchers searched it for changes in individual genes and broader DNA patterns associated with tumors. The test remains experimental: when tissue can be safely obtained, it is the gold standard for a definitive diagnosis. Scientists are also studying whether genetic data can help select clinical trials or treatments targeted at specific genetic changes.

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