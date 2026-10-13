In Norway, a 52-week clinical trial involving 410 people with early Parkinson’s disease found no benefit from nicotinamide riboside, a supplement that raises levels of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD). Participants taking the supplement had slightly worse overall clinical scores than the placebo group, News-Medical reports.

How the study was conducted

The phase 3 NOPARK trial was randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled. It was conducted at 11 centers in Norway. The main analysis included 393 participants, while the primary outcome model included 391. All patients were aged 35 or older, had been diagnosed no more than two years before enrollment, and had early-stage disease.

One group was prescribed 500 mg of nicotinamide riboside twice daily, while the other received a placebo. Treatment lasted 52 weeks. The main measure was the change in the total MDS-UPDRS score, which assesses non-motor and motor manifestations of Parkinson’s disease: the higher the score, the more severe the patient’s condition.

Results after one year

At week 52, the modeled mean total score in the nicotinamide riboside group increased by 2.45 points, while it decreased by 0.27 points in the placebo group. The adjusted difference was 2.72 points in favor of placebo and was statistically significant. At the same time, it did not reach the threshold that researchers considered clinically meaningful worsening.

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Of the five key secondary outcomes, a statistically significant difference was recorded only on the non-motor symptom scale. It includes, among other things, mood changes, sleep disorders, and digestive problems. This measure rose slightly in the supplement group and declined in the placebo group.

Nicotinamide riboside markedly increased NAD levels in the blood: the average difference between the groups was 30 micromoles. However, brain spectroscopy data after one year showed no statistically significant difference in the change in the NAD-to-ATP ratio. The incidence of serious adverse events was 8.3% in the supplement group and 14.1% in the placebo group; there was no statistically significant difference.

The study authors noted that the findings do not support the use of nicotinamide riboside either as an agent that may affect the course of Parkinson’s disease or as symptomatic treatment at the tested dose and for the tested duration.

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