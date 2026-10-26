In China, a randomized clinical trial involving 584 adult patients with septic shock showed that the combination of dobutamine and norepinephrine during surgery was associated with a reduced risk of acute kidney injury. News-Medical reports on the results of the trial, published in JAMA.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved patients undergoing surgery at 39 hospitals in China. Half of the participants received an infusion of dobutamine together with norepinephrine, while the other half received norepinephrine alone. Dobutamine is used to improve blood flow, while norepinephrine is used to maintain blood pressure.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Southampton in cooperation with specialists from Zhejiang University School of Medicine. According to the researchers, the inflammatory response during septic shock, as well as surgery, can cause kidney damage.

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Results and side effects

Within a week after surgery, new or worsening acute kidney injury was recorded in fewer than a quarter of patients who received the drug combination. In the standard-treatment group, the figure was about 35%. Moderate and severe forms of kidney injury occurred about twice as rarely among patients who received the two drugs.

At the same time, temporary accelerated heartbeat was observed more often in the combination-treatment group: 41% of participants had tachycardia, compared with about 30% in the group receiving norepinephrine alone. The researchers found no increase in the rate of serious complications, including cardiac arrest or arrhythmias. Patients on combination therapy also had an immediate increase in urine output and less pronounced signs of organ stress during the first day in the intensive care unit.

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