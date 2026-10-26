In the United Kingdom, an additional compulsory year of schooling introduced by the 1972 reform was linked to a lower number of diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia decades later. News-Medical reports, citing a study by researchers at the University of Southern California, the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the University of Michigan.

People on either side of the age cutoff were compared

The reform raised the minimum school-leaving age in England, Scotland and Wales from 15 to 16. Pupils born on or after September 1, 1957, had to remain in school for an additional year, while those born earlier could finish their education at age 15.

This age cutoff made it possible to compare people born only a short time apart but subject to different education rules. The share of those who studied at least until age 16 rose by 14 percentage points after the reform.

The researchers used UK Biobank data and followed participants until age 65 using hospital records, death registers and self-reported medical-history data. Among those born after the specified date who were required to study longer, dementia diagnoses were less common.

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Effect among those with high genetic predisposition

The authors also combined data on the reform with participants’ genetic information. According to their findings, additional education was linked to a lower incidence of dementia even among people with the highest genetic predisposition to the disease.

The researchers noted that the mechanism behind this link has not yet been established. Additional schooling in the study was also linked to higher household incomes and lower rates of strokes and heart attacks, but the authors were unable to determine which factor explained the lower number of dementia cases.

Estimates of the effect size remain imprecise because dementia was still relatively uncommon in the study group. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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