Researchers at the University of Rochester found in an experiment on mice that iron deficiency during pregnancy is associated with lasting changes in the brains of offspring. After birth, all animals received sufficient iron: its blood levels normalized, but disruptions in the distribution of the element persisted in different brain regions. News-Medical reports on the study, published in The Journal of Nutrition.

Blood iron levels did not reflect the state of the brain

Before conception and throughout pregnancy, the mice were fed diets containing sufficient or insufficient amounts of iron. From birth, all animals received feed with adequate levels of this element to determine whether the known cellular changes could be corrected.

After iron intake was restored, its blood levels normalized. At the same time, iron levels in the brain remained reduced in some regions and exceeded normal levels in others. The authors also recorded imbalances in calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper and zinc. Changes in the concentrations of these minerals in the brain were more pronounced than in the blood.

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Changes in gene activity

Disruptions in mineral balance were accompanied by persistent changes in gene networks associated with brain development and communication between nerve cells. In particular, the researchers identified changes related to the formation of myelin, a structure that insulates nerve fibers and promotes efficient signal transmission between neurons.

The expression of genes associated with neurodevelopment and autism spectrum disorders differed depending on the brain region. In the cortex, hippocampus and thalamus, the relevant genes were less active, while in the posterior cortex their activity was higher. The most extensive changes in gene expression were found in the superior colliculi of the midbrain, which are involved in processing sensory information and directing attention.

The authors emphasized that the experiment was conducted in mice. In their view, restoring blood iron levels after birth may not fully reflect the recovery of brain development processes.

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