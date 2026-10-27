Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have found that glioblastoma can use neighboring nerve cells to stimulate its own growth. As News-Medical reports, the findings of the study, published in the journal Neuron, were obtained in animal models.

The scientists focused on the interaction between the tumor and neurons that regulate the activity of brain circuits. Excitatory neurons increase this activity, while inhibitory neurons reduce it. Researchers had previously linked excessive activity in brain circuits near the tumor to faster glioblastoma growth.

The role of GAT-1 and inhibitory neurons

The team tested a number of genes associated with epilepsy and mutations in glioblastoma. Particular attention was drawn to the gene encoding the GAT-1 protein. Normally, this protein removes the neurotransmitter GABA, a key signal of inhibitory neurons, from the space between nerve cells.

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Deleting GAT-1 in tumors accelerated the growth of the neoplasms. In further experiments, the researchers activated or blocked inhibitory neurons near the tumor. Activating these neurons reduced tumor growth compared with mice that did not receive such intervention. Conversely, blocking their ability to suppress brain-circuit activity increased tumor growth.

DBI protein and antiepileptic drugs

The authors also found that glioblastoma produces large amounts of the DBI protein, the diazepam-binding inhibitor. According to the study, DBI enhances excessive brain-circuit activity and tumor growth. At the same time, activating inhibitory neurons near the tumor could counteract signals that promote this hyperactivity.

In animal models, the team also tested two FDA-approved antiepileptic drugs that enhance GABA signaling: lorazepam and valproic acid. Both drugs significantly reduced tumor proliferation in mice compared with animals that did not receive them. The authors note that these results provide grounds for further study of whether such medicines can affect glioma progression in patients.

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